South Dakota Sets Locations for May Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota are stepping up their efforts to keep drunk drivers off the state's roadways in May.

After setting up 21 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties in April, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota this month with 14 locations throughout the state.

In a press release, the DPS outlined the counties impacted:

SOUTH DAKOTA MARCH SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS

Beadle County



Brown County



Butte County



Charles Mix County



Codington County



Jones County



Lawrence County



Lincoln County



Lyman County



Meade County



Minnehaha County



Pennington County



Roberts County



Yankton County

As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

