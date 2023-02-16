South Dakota DUI Cases Higher Than Minnesota

We have a drunk driving problem! And, it's not just South Dakota. The surrounding states are just as bad when it comes to alcohol impairment.

There are so many scenarios that involve drinking: dining out with your spouse, a party with friends, a few beers with your coworkers after work, sporting events, and many more.

Some sobering facts about where we live find Wyoming ranked worst for drunk driving problems and had more fatalities per 100,000 people than any other state. North Dakota was the state with the most DUIs, trailed by South Dakota and Wyoming.

In Minnesota 1 in 7 people have at least one DWI. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety find there were 394 alcohol-related deaths.

DO STATE LAWS NEED TO BE TIGHTER

This week the South Dakota State Legislature passed House Bill 1170 that would establish mandatory sentences for certain driving while under the influence violations. On Wednesday, the House Judiciary passed the bill to send it to the full House.

Take the right approach to a fun evening out. Plan a ride-share, hand over the keys before the party begins, or just order a soda and drive sober for others.

DEATHS CAUSED BY DRUNK DRIVING

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified that 30 people die every day in the United States in alcohol-related car accidents. For the mathematicians out there, that means a death every 50 minutes.

Over 10,000 Americans a year are killed by drunk drivers, about 1,000 of them being children.

