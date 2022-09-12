Watch Minnesota Police Chase A Suspect Traveling At 120mph

Watch Minnesota Police Chase A Suspect Traveling At 120mph

MN Safety/YouTube

It appeared to be a quiet summer evening in the Twin Cities area for a Washington County sheriff's deputy out on patrol. Then around 2:17 a.m., a suspect driving a Dodge Dart (not the cool old school one, the newer four-cylinder compact model) zooms past the officer doing a reported 120 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Get our free mobile app

Never one to back down from a chase, the officer immediately began pursuing the speeding driver. In the video below you will hear the officer say the suspect had a "good start." But don't forget about that old saying that goes, "you might be able to outrun the police car, but you won't outrun the radio." That defiantly applies in this case.

MN Safety/YouTube
loading...

It's not long before the pursuing officer calls in for backup from a few of his colleagues. From there it goes downhill quickly for the suspect. After the suspect sees four police cruisers behind him and probably realizes that his little Dodge Dart doesn't have what it takes to continue fleeing, he wisely surrenders.

MN Safety/YouTube
loading...
MN Safety/YouTube
loading...

Police reports say the driver had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. (Imagine my surprise.) Police also say they found a case of beer in the car. Reports say the suspect was convicted of fleeing and DWI. He received a lesser sentence because he didn't continue the pursuit. Even more important, this brain surgeon didn't hurt or kill anyone.

MOST RECKLESS DRIVERS' VEHICLES

We've all seen 'em.

That souped-up vehicle sitting next to you at the red light or blowing your doors off on the interstate.

When you lay eyes on one of those beauties, the thought runs through your mind - 'Man, I would get in SO much trouble behind the wheel of that bad boy'.

And you're probably right. But which vehicles on the road today are causing drivers to take the most risks?

BestLife story breaks looks at a study from North Bay Legal and Insurify to pinpoint exactly which vehicles are being piloted by the most reckless drivers, according to figures from the National Highway Safety Administration.

Filed Under: drunk driving, Minnesota, Police pursuit, Speeding
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls