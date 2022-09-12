Watch Minnesota Police Chase A Suspect Traveling At 120mph

It appeared to be a quiet summer evening in the Twin Cities area for a Washington County sheriff's deputy out on patrol. Then around 2:17 a.m., a suspect driving a Dodge Dart (not the cool old school one, the newer four-cylinder compact model) zooms past the officer doing a reported 120 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Never one to back down from a chase, the officer immediately began pursuing the speeding driver. In the video below you will hear the officer say the suspect had a "good start." But don't forget about that old saying that goes, "you might be able to outrun the police car, but you won't outrun the radio." That defiantly applies in this case.

It's not long before the pursuing officer calls in for backup from a few of his colleagues. From there it goes downhill quickly for the suspect. After the suspect sees four police cruisers behind him and probably realizes that his little Dodge Dart doesn't have what it takes to continue fleeing, he wisely surrenders.

Police reports say the driver had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. (Imagine my surprise.) Police also say they found a case of beer in the car. Reports say the suspect was convicted of fleeing and DWI. He received a lesser sentence because he didn't continue the pursuit. Even more important, this brain surgeon didn't hurt or kill anyone.