Minnesota Vikings Rookie WR Addison Cited for Reckless Driving

Often times with rookies in the NFL, the less you hear about them the better.

For the Minnesota Vikings, they heard quite a bit about the recent off the field activity of their first round pick, wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Per an article at Pro Football Talk, Addison was cited recently for reckless driving ahead of his first training camp as a pro.

Addison was taken 23rd overall in this year's NFL Draft out of USC, and figures to have a big role opposite of the All-Pro Justin Jefferson.

Per the article:

An incident report shows that Addison was stopped by a trooper on I-94 early on Thursday morning. The wide receiver was observed to be going 140 miles per hour in a Lamborghini Urus while in a 55 miles per hour zone. He was cited for speeding as well as reckless driving.

He may fly on the football field, but the off-the-field speeding is definitely concerning for the young player.

The Minnesota Vikings open training camp next week, and will need their entire team, especially the rookies to be all-in in their quest to follow up a 13-4 campaign from a year ago.

The Vikings open the 2023 season by playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10th.

