WATCH: 40-Second Minnesota Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests

MN Safety/YouTube

A new traffic cam video out of the Twin Cities shows a 40-second pursuit coming to a calm end. What stood out for me is how the trooper took control of the situation and was able to end the pursuit quickly and safely. His driving skills are impressive too.

The video below shows a white Ford Fiesta traveling on I-94 in North Minneapolis being chased by a Minnesota Trooper in a Ford Explorer. The suspect tries to make a last-second exit from the interstate by cutting off a driver in an SUV, but the Trooper is quick with his reflexes and is able to exit as well.

You will notice the Explorer hits a curb on the median and briefly goes up on two wheels. At about the same time, the Fiesta goes off-road and almost spins out.

MN Safety/YouTube
Both vehicles regain control long enough for the trooper to execute a perfect PIT maneuver to quickly end the chase. Both vehicles hit a large curb and appear to be disabled.

MN Safety/YouTube
The trooper calmly exits the Explorer just in time to catch the passenger suspect exiting the Fiesta with what appears to be some kind of beverage in his hand. With his gun drawn, the trooper orders the passenger onto the ground. The driver then exits from the passenger side and gets face down in the dirt just like his buddy.

MN Safety/YouTube
This trooper singlehandedly and safely ended the pursuit like a boss and took two suspects into custody. Great job!

