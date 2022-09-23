Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase

Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase

Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out.

You will see two twists in this recent police chase in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina. In the police dashcam video below, you see a suspect allegedly speeding past an officer parked on the side of the highway.

The officer begins a pursuit that eventually leads to a parking lot. The suspect quickly exits the vehicle and flees on foot after getting pinched in between the two vehicles. The officer chases the suspect on foot.

Then two surprises happen. First, you will see another person climb into the driver's seat of the suspect's car and drive away. Then we find out that the officer didn't put the police cruiser in the park. The cruiser slowly rolls up onto a median before being stopped by a small tree.

The first suspect faced several charges but only served 36 days in jail. More details are in the video below.

