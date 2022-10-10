Watch Minnesota Police Pursue Mom In Suspected Stolen Truck

This police pursuit video is out of the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury. According to police reports, the suspect is driving a Ford pickup with no plates and was suspected to be stolen. The suspect is reported to be a mother of three children, though thankfully the children were not in the truck during the pursuit.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Police said speeds reached 105 mph. After a brief pursuit, the truck is disabled by PIT maneuver, and the driver is seen on the dash camera fleeing the truck.

MN Safety/YouTube MN Safety/YouTube loading...

MN Safety/YouTube MN Safety/YouTube loading...

The dash cam video shows passengers who take an opportunity to flee the truck while the officer is busy chasing the driver. Police did not find the passengers.

MN Safety/YouTube MN Safety/YouTube loading...

The officer successfully chases down the suspect and the action ends with the officer walking the handcuffed suspect to the patrol car.

MN Safety/YouTube MN Safety/YouTube loading...

As you will see in the video, the suspect had her hands full trying to keep the big Ford in the lines. The suspect is seen crossing the center line a couple of times. Thankfully she was stopped before something bad happened.

Get our free mobile app

So how much time did this suspect get for leading police on a life-threatening high-speed chase? Police say that the suspect had no convictions over the past few years and was facing three charges from the pursuit. Records show she served a total of six days in jail and was released with a credit for time served.