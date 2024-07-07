South Dakota Wanted Convicts On The Run [UPDATE]

Believe it or not, among the people walking among you in South Dakota could be seven inmates who are currently on escape or walkaway status. This doesn't include the over 250 parole absconders.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections has updated the Most Wanted List of the following criminals who are on the run:

SDDOC SDDOC loading...

Curtis Milk was placed on escape status on February 2, 2024. Milk failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center following a work assignment on February 2nd. Milk is a Native American male, age 30. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Milk was currently serving sentences for DWI 3rd offense and possession of a controlled substance from Pennington County.

SDDOC SDDOC loading...

On May 30, 2024, Adam Poor Bear was placed on escape status. Poor Bear age 30, is a Native American male. He is 5 feet-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was serving sentences for first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance from Pennington County.

SDDOC SDDOC loading...

Ryan Shot With Arrow was placed on escape status on May 30, 2024. Shot With Arrow, age 30, is a Native American male. He is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Shot With Arrow was serving sentences for aggravated assault, grand theft, and possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

South Dakota DOC South Dakota DOC loading...

May 2018 - Inmate Victor Dotson was placed on escape status after leaving the Yankton Community Work Center on May 2 without authorization. Dotson is a white male, age 26. He is 6 feet one and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

South Dakota DOC South Dakota DOC loading...

January 2013 - Inmate Phillip Black Bear failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Unit following a job search for work release employment. Black Bear, age 34, is a Native American male. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds.

South Dakota DOC South Dakota DOC loading...

July 2017 - Inmate Jeremiah Stands left the Rapid City Community Work Center to search for work release employment but failed to return at the appointed time. Stands, age 32, is Native American. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 285 pounds.

South Dakota DOC South Dakota DOC loading...

October 2020 - Inmate Taksim Neziroski, age 68, was reported missing from his community service job site on the Human Services Center campus in Yankton. A blue-grey 2002 Buick LeSabre with license number 7A5664 has been reported missing from a parking lot on the HSC campus. Neziroski is a white male, 5-feet-6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

If you or anyone you know has information about these eight individuals you are asked to call law enforcement.