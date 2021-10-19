These 10 South Dakota Fugitives Are Wanted And On The Run

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter.

Ever since Gabby Petito's story has been the lead story on evening newscasts, people across the country have been preoccupied with finding Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in this case. This is solely due to social media unraveling all of the missing puzzle pieces relevant to Gabby's disappearance.

Get our free mobile app

Since the internet invested so much time and energy into locating Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, that same energy should encourage people to find others missing or on the run. South Dakota is no different when it comes to fugitives on the run. In fact, some fugitives in the state are classified as more dangerous than Brian Laundrie.

So who are these South Dakota fugitives on the run? The most wanted fugitives in South Dakota can easily be found on the South Dakota Department of Corrections website. On a local level, the most wanted fugitives are identified on the Minnehaha County website.

Check out the fugitives on the run in South Dakota thanks to the information from the South Dakota Department of Corrections and Minnehaha County. Keep in mind, most of the fugitives listed are not considered a threat to the public.

As always if you happen to see these fugitives, the best plan of action is to call the local authorities.

10 South Dakota Fugitives

10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the Mount Rushmore state?

According to the latest census data, here are the ten smallest towns in all of South Dakota. You won't believe which tiny town lands at number one.

Source: World Population Review

Sioux Falls: Then and Now The City of Sioux Falls has changed dramatically over the past several years. Some of the streets, landscapes, and neighborhoods look vastly different than just 10-15 years ago.

Here's a look at Sioux Falls, then-and-now. See if you can recognize some of these old buildings, businesses, and city streets.