Beware Of These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run In Your Area

The holidays are in full swing, but that does not mean crime rests when Santa Claus comes to town!

You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.

Unlike identifying the fugitives in South Dakota and Minnesota, it took a little time to search for the criminals in Iowa. Nonetheless, these particular ten Iowa fugitives are wanted and are on the run. Clearly, they are not on Santa's "Nice List" this holiday season.

The Iowa fugitives can be found on websites such as the Plymouth County Sheriff, Sioux County Sheriff, Lyon County Sheriff, and Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Some of these Iowa fugitives were last seen in South Dakota including right here in Sioux Falls.

As always if you happen to see these fugitives or offenders, the best plan of action is to call the local authorities.

Iowa Fugitives

