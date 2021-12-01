Find the 14 Highest Paid Job Openings in South Dakota Here
Job openings in South Dakota are abundant right now. The labor industry has hundreds of jobs currently available in almost every field.
Just ask anyone with a storefront, and they will tell you that it's difficult to find staffing. From the food industry to high finance. Medical, media, construction, sales, and IT.
Scanning the South Dakota Works website you will learn of the current openings we have to offer. Choose from the top employers, search by city and occupation. Plus, listed below you can see the highest-paid positions that are available. All these are just one click away.
Hospice RN/Case Manager
Preferred Employer Compassionate Care Hospice (Amedisys Company) - Sioux Falls, SD
Regular | $401,000-$401,000 Year
Physician (Regular Ft - Cardiologist)
Preferred Employer VA Black Hills Health Care System - Fort Meade, SD
Regular | $285,000-$400,000 Year
Construction Recruiter (remote)
GPAC - Mitchell, SD
Regular | $200,000-$550,000 Year
IT Infrastructure & Operations Director
Preferred Employer Black Hills Corp - RC - Rapid City, SD
Regular | $166,350-$274,500 Year
Sales Representative
Family First Life Ventures - Sioux Falls, SD
Regular | $100,000-$200,000 Year
Senior Full Stack Software Engineer
Not Available - Sioux Falls, SD
Regular | $125,000-$160,000 Year
Supervisory Pharmacist
Indian Health Service - Rosebud, SD
Regular | $124,501-$148,342 Year
Senior Tax Manager
Jobot, LLC - Rapid City, SD
Regular | $135,000-$135,000 Year
Acute Care Director of Nursing
Preferred Employer Philip Health Services - Philip, SD
Regular | $100,215-$129,335 Year
Public Works Director
Preferred Employer Spearfish City - NCRC - Spearfish, SD
Regular | $107,203-$107,203 Year
Construction Project Manager - Sports Facilities
ACTalent, Inc. - Sioux Falls, SD
Regular | $100,000-$130,000 Year
Finance Manager
Not Available - Sioux Falls, SD
Regular | $100,000-$130,000 Year
Electrical Superintendent
Preferred Employer City of Winner - Winner, SD
Regular | $101,000-$101,000 Year
Registered Nurse (RN)
Preferred Employer Signature Staffing Services LLC - Watertown, SD
Regular | $100.00-$125.00 Hour