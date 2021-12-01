Find the 14 Highest Paid Job Openings in South Dakota Here

Job openings in South Dakota are abundant right now. The labor industry has hundreds of jobs currently available in almost every field.

Just ask anyone with a storefront, and they will tell you that it's difficult to find staffing. From the food industry to high finance. Medical, media, construction, sales, and IT.

Scanning the South Dakota Works website you will learn of the current openings we have to offer. Choose from the top employers, search by city and occupation. Plus, listed below you can see the highest-paid positions that are available. All these are just one click away.

Hospice RN/Case Manager

Preferred Employer Compassionate Care Hospice (Amedisys Company) - Sioux Falls, SD

Regular | $401,000-$401,000 Year

Physician (Regular Ft - Cardiologist)

Preferred Employer VA Black Hills Health Care System - Fort Meade, SD

Regular | $285,000-$400,000 Year

Construction Recruiter (remote)

GPAC - Mitchell, SD

Regular | $200,000-$550,000 Year

IT Infrastructure & Operations Director

Preferred Employer Black Hills Corp - RC - Rapid City, SD

Regular | $166,350-$274,500 Year

Sales Representative

Family First Life Ventures - Sioux Falls, SD

Regular | $100,000-$200,000 Year

Senior Full Stack Software Engineer

Not Available - Sioux Falls, SD

Regular | $125,000-$160,000 Year

Supervisory Pharmacist

Indian Health Service - Rosebud, SD

Regular | $124,501-$148,342 Year

Senior Tax Manager

Jobot, LLC - Rapid City, SD

Regular | $135,000-$135,000 Year

Acute Care Director of Nursing

Preferred Employer Philip Health Services - Philip, SD

Regular | $100,215-$129,335 Year

Public Works Director

Preferred Employer Spearfish City - NCRC - Spearfish, SD

Regular | $107,203-$107,203 Year

Construction Project Manager - Sports Facilities

ACTalent, Inc. - Sioux Falls, SD

Regular | $100,000-$130,000 Year

Finance Manager

Not Available - Sioux Falls, SD

Regular | $100,000-$130,000 Year

Electrical Superintendent

Preferred Employer City of Winner - Winner, SD

Regular | $101,000-$101,000 Year

Registered Nurse (RN)

Preferred Employer Signature Staffing Services LLC - Watertown, SD

Regular | $100.00-$125.00 Hour

From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.

The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info: