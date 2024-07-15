Sioux Falls Job Seekers Stroll July Hiring Event
Work-Live-Play In Sioux Falls
The draw to South Dakota for job seekers continues, and this week five of Sioux Falls finest companies will be recruiting for open positions.
In conjunction with the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Sioux Falls Job Service, the monthly Stroll Sioux Falls recruiting and hiring event will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street.
Work In Sioux Falls
Get our free mobile app
Come Prepared To Work
Stroll Sioux Falls is designed to allow job seekers to visit, apply, and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses in one location. Individuals should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions.
From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things
Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.
The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.
Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info: