Sioux Falls Job Seekers Stroll July Hiring Event

Work-Live-Play In Sioux Falls

The draw to South Dakota for job seekers continues, and this week five of Sioux Falls finest companies will be recruiting for open positions.

In conjunction with the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Sioux Falls Job Service, the monthly Stroll Sioux Falls recruiting and hiring event will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street.

Work In Sioux Falls

Cars For Sale

Carsforsale.com

OLM Foods

OLM Food Solutions

Sioux Falls School District

Sioux Falls School District

Union Gospel Mission

Union Gospel Mission

VOA Volunteers of America Dakotas

Volunteers of America Dakotas

Come Prepared To Work

Stroll Sioux Falls is designed to allow job seekers to visit, apply, and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses in one location. Individuals should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions.