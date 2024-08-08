South Dakota Is Hiring-Stroll Sioux Falls, Tour de Yankton

From border to border, South Dakota businesses welcome you to the workforce with opportunities in several fields.

South Dakota ranks #1 for unemployment at 2.0 percent with Sioux Falls at 1.9 percent.

With our healthy labor market the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation has two hiring events scheduled for August.

Stroll Sioux Falls

The Department of Labor and Regulation Sioux Falls Job Service will host its monthly “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, August 15, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street.

Interested job seekers can visit representatives from CCL Industries, Northwest Corp., Professional Transportation, Inc. (PTI), Saia LTL Freight, and Sentry Crane & Services.

Tour de Yankton

Additionally, Tour de Yankton will hold its August hiring session on August 22 in conjunction with the Statewide Virtual Hiring Event. Those interested in working in the Yankton area can attend the virtual event Thursday, August 22 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

SDDLR SDDLR loading...

South Dakota's Fresh Start Statewide Virtual Hiring Event

Thursday, August 22 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Future Virtual Job Fairs

Box Elder/Ellsworth Virtual Hiring Event Thursday, September 12

Mitchell Virtual Hiring Event Wednesday, September 18

Stroll Sioux Falls Virtual Recruitment and Hiring Event Thursday, September 19

North Sioux City/Dakota Dunes Area Virtual Job Fair Wednesday, October 9

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in South Dakota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in South Dakota. Gallery Credit: Stacker