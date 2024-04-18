Find Your New Job TODAY At Stroll Sioux Falls

South Dakota is getting stronger every day while increasing our workforce. The Sioux Falls area is seeing an influx of new jobs this month as the April Stroll Sioux Falls recruiting and hiring event is this month.

Facebook Facebook loading...

On Thursday, April 18, the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Sioux Falls Job Service will be conducting its next Stroll Sioux Falls event, looking for qualified candidates to fill several open positions.

Get our free mobile app

Companies represented in the Stroll Sioux Falls April event include Weller Brothers Landscaping, School Bus Inc., Sioux Falls Trim Light, Skechers, and Millennium Recycling.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Job seekers can attend from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street Sioux Falls.

If you are looking for a new career or job change bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions.

To view open positions before the event, go to southdakotaworks.org.

READ MORE: ATTENTION BUCKET-LISTERS

This will be the only Stroll Sioux Falls event for April. The next event will be Thursday, May 16.

The 10 Largest Occupations in South Dakota Where do people in South Dakota work?

If you were a South Dakotan a hundred years ago, chances are you had a job related to farming or ranching. If you weren't doing the farming, you were selling things to the farmers, fixing things for the farmers, or buying things from the farmers.

In the 2020s, things are very different.

Most of us in the SD work in health care or the service industry in one way or another. In fact, there are more nurses in South Dakota than the entire population of the state capital, Pierre

Today far more people work at a store or restaurant than have probably ever even been on a farm. Time passes and things change, always. Fifty years from now who knows what jobs South Dakotans will be doing

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics , these are the top 10 largest occupations in South Dakota (as of 2022). Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns