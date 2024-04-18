Find Your New Job TODAY At Stroll Sioux Falls
South Dakota is getting stronger every day while increasing our workforce. The Sioux Falls area is seeing an influx of new jobs this month as the April Stroll Sioux Falls recruiting and hiring event is this month.
On Thursday, April 18, the Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Sioux Falls Job Service will be conducting its next Stroll Sioux Falls event, looking for qualified candidates to fill several open positions.
Companies represented in the Stroll Sioux Falls April event include Weller Brothers Landscaping, School Bus Inc., Sioux Falls Trim Light, Skechers, and Millennium Recycling.
Weller Brothers
School Bus Inc
Sioux Falls Trimlight
Skechers
Millennium Recycling
Job seekers can attend from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street Sioux Falls.
If you are looking for a new career or job change bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions.
To view open positions before the event, go to southdakotaworks.org.
READ MORE: ATTENTION BUCKET-LISTERS
This will be the only Stroll Sioux Falls event for April. The next event will be Thursday, May 16.
