Let’s Find A Job And Work, In South Dakota

As we begin a new month South Dakota businesses are saying, "Come to work for us!"

Specially designed hiring events across the state have been set in Sioux Falls, Yankton, and Rapid City in the manufacturing field, medical, retail sales, restaurants, emergency services, and many more.

Sioux Falls

The next two “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring events will be held on Thursday, November 2, and on Thursday, November 16, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th St.

The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Sioux Falls Job Service states that business partners for the November 2 event include Amazon, Central States Manufacturing, Dakota Manufacturing, Skechers, and Smithfield.

Business partners for the November 16 event include Aerostar, Amesbury Truth, Avera Education and Staffing, Dairy Queen, and Ross Dress For Less.

Yankton

The Mother City of the Dakotas has lined up employers in the Yankton area who are seeking job candidates for the next Tour de Yankton Virtual Hiring Event on Tuesday, November 14, from 2-5 PM.

Rapid City

In the western part of South Dakota where the Black Hills is a big draw for jobs, the Hire the Hills Recruiting and Hiring Event will take place November 15 at 2230 North Maple Ave., Suite 1 beginning at 12:00 PM MDT.

Just take a look at the opportunities in West River:

Hagen Glass

Black Hills Bagels

Time 2 Shine Cleaning Services

Pennington County Emergency Services Communications Center

Complete Weddings & Events

Burlington

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Rapid City Discovery Programs

Texas Roadhouse

Friendly Horizons Assisted Living and Memory Care

Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown

