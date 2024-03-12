Find Your Next Job at These South Dakota Hiring Events TODAY!

Tuesdays are a good day to have a good day, especially if you're looking for a job in South Dakota. Job seekers have two opportunities to find their next career in either Yankton or Watertown.

SD Department of Labor SD Department of Labor loading...

Let's begin in the river city of Yankton for the Tour de Yankton Hiring Event on Tuesday, March 12 2:30-4:30 PM.

Participants Yankton businesses include Anytime Fitness, Cimpl Meats (American Foods Group), Federal Prison Camp, Wilson Trailer, and the Veterinary Medical Clinic.

Get our free mobile app

Individuals are invited to stop at these businesses to learn about the company, apply for a position, and possibly receive a confidential interview.

Next stop, straight up I-29 to Watertown.

The Watertown Job Service office will host its next “Walk-in Watertown” recruiting and hiring event on Tuesday, March 12 from 4-6 PM.

Dakota Bodies will be available to visit with job seekers about the company and current job openings. Plus, there are many listings for current job openings in the Watertown area.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in South Dakota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in South Dakota. Gallery Credit: Stacker