South Dakota March Hiring Events In Sioux Falls & Watertown

Walk-in recruiting and hiring events are gaining popularity across South Dakota as many employers continue their efforts in filling open positions.

When the state actually breaks out of the winter season it will make way for construction season. Several companies state-wide are ramping up for what is predicted to be another record year.

The Department of Labor and Regulation Watertown Job Service will host its fifth “Walk-in Watertown” recruiting and hiring event on Wednesday, March 15.

Job seekers can also plan to attend Wednesday, April 19 at the Watertown Job Service office.

Employers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews, and schedule interviews and/or tours of their work sites as part of the Stroll Sioux Falls Monthly Recruitment and Hiring Event Thursday, March 16.

Some of the businesses participating will be DakotAbilities, Short Staffed, United Ground Express, Journey Group, and Cimarron Label.

