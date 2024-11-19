GET HIRED-Stroll Sioux Falls Hiring Event This Week

Have your resume polished and put on your best smile to meet several Sioux Falls employers who are hiring.

Find out who is hiring in Sioux Falls at the November Stroll Sioux Falls event on Thursday, November 21.

This week several Sioux Falls companies will be recruiting from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street. As you prepare to take the next step in finding a new career, these businesses are looking for qualified candidates and will meet with you:

CCL Label

Hy-Vee

Landscape Gardens

Viaflex

Vibrant Minds Learning Center

The South Dakota Department of Labor has many resources to choose from including an expanded job database.

