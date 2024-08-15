Is Your Resume Ready For South Dakota&#8217;s Hiring Events In Sioux Falls, Yankton

Is Your Resume Ready For South Dakota’s Hiring Events In Sioux Falls, Yankton

Canva

South Dakota businesses welcome you to the workforce with opportunities in several fields.

South Dakota ranks #1 for unemployment at 2.0 percent with Sioux Falls at 1.9 percent.

With our healthy labor market, the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation has two hiring events scheduled for August.

Stroll Sioux Falls 

The Department of Labor and Regulation Sioux Falls Job Service will host its monthly “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, August 15, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street.

Interested job seekers can visit representatives from CCL Industries, Northwest Corp., Professional Transportation, Inc. (PTI), Saia LTL Freight, and Sentry Crane & Services.

Tour de Yankton 

Additionally, Tour de Yankton will hold its August hiring session on August 22 in conjunction with the Statewide Virtual Hiring Event. Those interested in working in the Yankton area can attend the virtual event Thursday, August 22 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

SDDLR
South Dakota's Fresh Start Statewide Virtual Hiring Event
Thursday, August 22 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Future Virtual Job Fairs 

  • Box Elder/Ellsworth Virtual Hiring Event Thursday, September 12
  • Mitchell Virtual Hiring Event Wednesday, September 18
  • Stroll Sioux Falls Virtual Recruitment and Hiring Event Thursday, September 19
  • North Sioux City/Dakota Dunes Area Virtual Job Fair Wednesday, October 9

