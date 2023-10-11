GET HIRED! Tour De Yankton & Stroll Sioux Falls Hiring Events

How does the job market in South Dakota look today compared to one year ago? Soooo much better. But, businesses continue to look to fill open positions and add to the workforce.

The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation will once again conduct two hiring events this month in Yankton and Sioux Falls.

Tour De Yankton takes place on Thursday, October 12 from 2:00-4:00 PM in Yankton with several businesses represented.

Cimpl Meats (American Foods Group)

Walmart

Truxedo

South Dakota Human Services Center

Parker Hannifin

Perkins

Vishay

H & R Block

Federal Prison Camp

Shur-Co®

Individuals are invited to stop at participating businesses in Yankton to learn about the company, apply for a position, and receive a confidential interview. Or, visit https://dlr.sd.gov/localoffices/yankton/default.aspx

The second Stroll Sioux Falls recruiting and hiring event of the month is scheduled for Thursday, October 19, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street.

Business partners for Stroll Sioux Falls include:

Henkel

Fleet Farm

Sioux Area Metro

Degeest

Catalyst Behavior Solutions

If you want to live and work in South Dakota's largest city, visit, apply, and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses all in one location. Make sure to bring a resume, and be prepared to interview for open positions.

