GET HIRED! Tour De Yankton & Stroll Sioux Falls Hiring Events
How does the job market in South Dakota look today compared to one year ago? Soooo much better. But, businesses continue to look to fill open positions and add to the workforce.
The South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation will once again conduct two hiring events this month in Yankton and Sioux Falls.
Tour De Yankton takes place on Thursday, October 12 from 2:00-4:00 PM in Yankton with several businesses represented.
- Cimpl Meats (American Foods Group)
- Walmart
- Truxedo
- South Dakota Human Services Center
- Parker Hannifin
- Perkins
- Vishay
- H & R Block
- Federal Prison Camp
- Shur-Co®
Individuals are invited to stop at participating businesses in Yankton to learn about the company, apply for a position, and receive a confidential interview. Or, visit https://dlr.sd.gov/localoffices/yankton/default.aspx
The second Stroll Sioux Falls recruiting and hiring event of the month is scheduled for Thursday, October 19, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th Street.
Business partners for Stroll Sioux Falls include:
- Henkel
- Fleet Farm
- Sioux Area Metro
- Degeest
- Catalyst Behavior Solutions
If you want to live and work in South Dakota's largest city, visit, apply, and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses all in one location. Make sure to bring a resume, and be prepared to interview for open positions.
From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things
Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine