South Dakota Hiring Events In Yankton & Watertown

The most needed jobs right now in South Dakota seem to be 'everywhere.' All corners of the state and everything in-between have the Help Wanted sign out.

The latest hiring events posted this month from the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation include companies in Yankton and Watertown.

YANKTON

Tour de Yankton will conduct a drive-thru hiring event Tuesday, June 20. This is described as a “grab and go” format where over 20 employers will provide information about their company's employment opportunities and instructions on how job seekers should apply.

Retail sales, manufacturing, social services, health care, and technology are just a few of the fields that have openings.

Interested job seekers can stop by 1019 Broadway Avenue in Yankton from 4:00-6:00 PM.

WATERTOWN

At Walk-In Watertown the labor industry is looking to fill over 200 positions that are listed in several careers. Medical, finance, manufacturing, and many more.

Interested applicants can apply at 2001 9th Ave. SW, Suite 200 on Wednesday, June 21 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to visit, apply, and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses in one location.

