‘Stroll Sioux Falls’ South Dakota Businesses Hiring

As the workforce in South Dakota continues to strengthen, businesses across the state continue to add jobs with amazing opportunities.

Sioux Falls will be hosting its next hiring event this month. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Sioux Falls Job Service will have several business partners available on Thursday, August 17.

Interested job seekers can stop in at 811 East 10th Street from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

WHO IS HIRING

Business partners for the Thursday, August 17 event include Spee-Dee Delivery Services, Salvation Army, ARC Fabricators, Burlington, and CCL Industries.

The Stroll Sioux Falls event is designed to allow job seekers the opportunity to visit, apply, and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses in one location. Individuals should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions.

To view open positions before the event, go to southdakotaworks.org.

