Find Hundreds of South Dakota Outdoor Summer Jobs Here
From ranch hand to lifeguard. Mechanics to heavy equipment operation. Outdoor education to park maintenance. Is working a part-time or full-time summer job in your future?
Those interested in working a South Dakota summer job will have a variety of fields to choose from that offer great life experiences. And, for a competitive wage.
Currently, there are hundreds of jobs out there with businesses ready to hire. From Sioux Falls to Rapid City, Aberdeen to Yankton.
The Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is looking to fill part-time openings in park maintenance, outdoor aquatics, fitness instruction, referee, and recreation leaders.
South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks would like to visit with you at the BIG Job Fair in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, February 28.
Across South Dakota, our State Parks have numerous opportunities.