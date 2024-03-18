Choose From 150 Outdoor Summer Jobs In Sioux Falls
Summer is coming fast and with it, several seasonal jobs are posted in Sioux Falls if you are looking to enjoy spending time outdoors. It could be working for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation as a lifeguard, park maintenance, mowing, or maintaining athletic fields. These are just a sample of the open summer job positions.
Sioux Falls Parks and Rec will hold walk-in interviews for all seasonal positions this week. Lifeguards can earn from $15.99 per hour to $19.19 per hour.
If you prefer keeping the lawn tidy the Park Maintenance department could use your talents to keep the beauty of over 80 of city parks sparkling. The positions require skilled and dedicated individuals with a strong understanding of horticulture, landscaping, and general maintenance practices.
Interested job seekers can apply on Wednesday, March 20 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 2401 W. 49th Street in Sioux Falls.
SWIMMING POOL CLOSE TO ME
Drake Springs Pool - 301 South Fairfax Avenue
Frank Olson Pool - 4101 East 16th Street
Kuehn Pool - 2309 Kuehn Park Road
Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center - 3401 East 49th Street
McKennan Wading Pool - 1500 South Third Avenue
Midco Aquatic Center - 1601 South Western Avenue
Pioneer Spray Park - Pine Street and Jessica Avenue
Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center - 1001 West Madison Avenue
