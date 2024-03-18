Choose From 150 Outdoor Summer Jobs In Sioux Falls

Summer is coming fast and with it, several seasonal jobs are posted in Sioux Falls if you are looking to enjoy spending time outdoors. It could be working for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation as a lifeguard, park maintenance, mowing, or maintaining athletic fields. These are just a sample of the open summer job positions.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec will hold walk-in interviews for all seasonal positions this week. Lifeguards can earn from $15.99 per hour to $19.19 per hour.

If you prefer keeping the lawn tidy the Park Maintenance department could use your talents to keep the beauty of over 80 of city parks sparkling. The positions require skilled and dedicated individuals with a strong understanding of horticulture, landscaping, and general maintenance practices.

Interested job seekers can apply on Wednesday, March 20 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 2401 W. 49th Street in Sioux Falls.

