8 Sioux Falls Swimming Pools Opening Soon
Before too long the kids will be out of school and the one thing that will be on their minds daily will be, "When can we go to the pool?"
They won't have to wait much longer. According to the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department, the target date for the 2023 season opener is Friday, June 2. Weather permitting, that is.
Sioux Falls is very fortunate in having swimming pools located within a short walking distance, an easy bike ride, or a mom-lift to one of the eight different locations.
SWIMMING POOL CLOSE TO ME
Drake Springs Pool - 301 South Fairfax Avenue
Frank Olson Pool - 4101 East 16th Street
Kuehn Pool - 2309 Kuehn Park Road
Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center - 3401 East 49th Street
McKennan Wading Pool - 1500 South Third Avenue
Midco Aquatic Center - 1601 South Western Avenue
Pioneer Spray Park - Pine Street and Jessica Avenue
Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center - 1001 West Madison Avenue
SUMMER EVENTS
Several scheduled events are listed at Sioux Falls pools and aquatic centers this summer including swim lessons, lifeguard classes, water volleyball, water aerobics, Dive-In movies, and much more.
HOW TO PURCHASE A SWIM PASS
A variety of admission options allow you to purchase a one-day pass or a swim pass for an entire year. You may qualify for a reduced or free pass.