Registration Ending For Winter Swimming Lessons In Sioux Falls

Register Now For Winter Swimming Lessons at Sioux Falls premier indoor pool facility.

Indoor swimming lessons at the Midco Aquatic Center begin on January 3 and end on February 5, 2022.

Registration is open through 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec 28. You also have the opportunity to sign up on the first day of swimming lessons if openings for lessons are still available.

The Spring Session Swimming Lessons begin February 28 and end April 2, 2022. Registration for the Spring Lessons is open from 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb 15, through 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb 22.

And again you will also have the opportunity to sign up on the first day of swimming lessons if openings for lessons are still available.

Swimming lessons will be available for all ages and abilities. Not only does learning to swim allow for you to be safe in and around the water, it also has many other added benefits.

Learning to swim provides a lifelong skill that can provide fitness opportunities, improve your health, provide strength and coordination, and provide confidence in the water and motivation to continue to improve skill proficiencies.

The Midco Aquatic Center opened in Sioux Falls in October of 2016. The facility is the first public, indoor aquatic center in the cities history.

The multipurpose facility features a large recreation pool area with play features and water slide, a warm-water pool, a 50 Meter Pool, current channel, diving boards, bulkheads, multipurpose rooms, sun decks, concession area, elevated spectator seating for 500+, and more.

The facility provides opportunities for the entire family including leisure and lap swimming, swimming lessons, warm-water therapy, fitness classes, water safety training, and diving. The Midco Aquatic Center opened to the public on October 13, 2016.