What’s Going On with Midco Aquatic Center’s 5th Anniversary?

It is hard to believe that the Midco Aquatic Center has been here for 5 years. I still remember going to the grand opening. Former Mayor Mike Huether invited us to come and it was a blast! Seeing all that the facility has to offer was a real eye-opener!

I also remember the controversy that surrounded its creation and completion. Some Sioux Falls citizens would have preferred keeping the former outdoor Spellerberg Park pool in operation.

But eventually, the political waters calmed, and the indoor aquatic center became a reality.

The Fifth Anniversary Celebration is going on now and Midco has donated some fantastic prizes for people to win.

A 43-inch Insignia LED 4K Smart TV

Apple Watch, Series 6, Space Gray

Samsung 15.6 Chrome Book

5G WiFi Bluetooth Outdoor Projector

2021 Playstation 4 Console/Bundle

If you're a current annual member, or a fall, winter, spring, season pass holder, you'll automatically be entered to win. But if you also visit the Aquatic Center for a swim and use the daily admission option, you'll also have a chance to win.

They'll be choosing the winners in a random drawing on Thursday, October 21. Find out more on the Midco Aquatic Center's Facebook page. Good luck & happy indoor swimming!

