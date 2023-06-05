Splash In These Sioux Falls Pools All Summer
You know it is officially summer when three things happen at the same time. The grill never gets covered. The lawn always needs to be mowed. And, the Sioux Falls swimming pools are open.
Last Friday it was official when the first splashes were made in Sioux Falls as all nine pools and aquatic centers opened their gates for the season.
Listed here is a pool near you and how to purchase a swim pass.
SWIMMING POOL CLOSE TO ME
Drake Springs Pool - 301 South Fairfax Avenue
Frank Olson Pool - 4101 East 16th Street
Kuehn Pool - 2309 Kuehn Park Road
Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center - 3401 East 49th Street
McKennan Wading Pool - 1500 South Third Avenue
Midco Aquatic Center - 1601 South Western Avenue
Pioneer Spray Park - Pine Street and Jessica Avenue
Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center - 1001 West Madison Avenue
SUMMER EVENTS
Several scheduled events are listed at Sioux Falls pools and aquatic centers this summer including swim lessons, lifeguard classes, water volleyball, water aerobics, Dive-In movies, and much more.
HOW TO PURCHASE A SWIM PASS
A variety of admission options allow you to purchase a one-day pass or a swim pass for an entire year. You may qualify for a reduced or free pass.