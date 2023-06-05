Splash In These Sioux Falls Pools All Summer

You know it is officially summer when three things happen at the same time. The grill never gets covered. The lawn always needs to be mowed. And, the Sioux Falls swimming pools are open.

Last Friday it was official when the first splashes were made in Sioux Falls as all nine pools and aquatic centers opened their gates for the season.

Listed here is a pool near you and how to purchase a swim pass.

SWIMMING POOL CLOSE TO ME

Drake Springs Pool - 301 South Fairfax Avenue

Frank Olson Pool - 4101 East 16th Street

Kuehn Pool - 2309 Kuehn Park Road

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center - 3401 East 49th Street

McKennan Wading Pool - 1500 South Third Avenue

Midco Aquatic Center - 1601 South Western Avenue

Pioneer Spray Park - Pine Street and Jessica Avenue

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center - 1001 West Madison Avenue

SUMMER EVENTS

Several scheduled events are listed at Sioux Falls pools and aquatic centers this summer including swim lessons, lifeguard classes, water volleyball, water aerobics, Dive-In movies, and much more.

HOW TO PURCHASE A SWIM PASS

A variety of admission options allow you to purchase a one-day pass or a swim pass for an entire year. You may qualify for a reduced or free pass.

