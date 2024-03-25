Iowa Hawkeye MBB’s Opponent at Sanford Pentagon Announced

Both the Iowa Hawkeye Men's and Women's Basketball teams will play in front of sellout crowds next season at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

On Monday, the announcement was made that the Hawkeye men officially have an opponent announcement.

The Hawkeyes will take on the Utah Utes in Sioux Falls on December 21st!

Sounds like a no-brainer early Christmas present to me!

Here's the snippet from the Sanford Pentagon release:

This marks the fourth trip to the Pentagon for Iowa and the debut appearance for Utah. Tickets will be as low as $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 10 online only at ticketmaster.com. Utah has a 2-0 record against Iowa. In addition to the meeting in the NIT this season, the teams last played on Dec. 29, 1964, at the Los Angeles Classic. The Runnin' Utes downed the Hawkeyes, 92-88.

It's surely going to a huge draw for the Hawkeyes here in Sioux Falls.

The Sanford Pentagon has year in, and year out been a host to premier College Basketball games in the early portion of the season these days.

This past season, the Pentagon played host to games between Auburn and Baylor, as well as a contest between Oregon State and Nebraska. Local fans also got to see SDSU and USD take on a pair of opponents at the Pentagon.

For a full list of games of the past, as well as information about the Pentagon, visit this link.

Source: Sanford Sports

