South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo Makes Decision on Future

Just yesterday, SDSU Jackrabbit fans were disappointed to find out that Sophomore big Will Kyle III was opting to enter the transfer portal.

Just a few short hours ago, the hits kept coming for Jackrabbit nation, as Zeke Mayo announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft (while maintaining his eligibility).

It could be a big changing of the guard in Brookings ahead of next season.

Here's the official post from Mayo on Tuesday:

If Mayo doesn't get the answers he's looking for ahead of the NBA Draft, he indicates that he will enter the transfer portal upon his return to College Basketball.

Mayo and Kyle III were a huge part of the Jackrabbits success this season that concluded with a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Mayo averaged a team-high 18.8 points per game and was named the Summit League Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

As for Kyle III, he ascended big time this year into a starring role that included 13.1 points and a team best 6.6 rebounds per game.

Both will be missed, but as they've proven year-in and year-out, the Jacks will be back!

SDSU finished the 2023-24 season with a final mark of 22-13.

In case you missed it, here is Will Kyle III's post from Monday confirming his intention to transfer:

