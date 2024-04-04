Sioux Falls Chiefs?!? Mayor Paul TenHaken Courts NFL Team

The NFL may soon have a home in Sioux Falls. Okay, maybe not, but it's fun to dream!

With the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL and the Royals of MLB facing some uncertainty in regard to their futures in KC, Mayor Paul TenHaken took to Twitter to jokingly attract the Chiefs to a new home: Sioux Falls.

Per ESPN.com, Voters in Kansas City rejected a stadium tax proposal, complicating the future of both franchises (for now):

The future of the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City was thrown into question Tuesday night when residents of Jackson County, Missouri, resoundingly voted down a sales tax measure that would have helped to fund a new downtown ballpark along with major renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.

That vote and subsequent story sent NFL fans in a tizzy earlier this week, and several cities (including Dallas) have jokingly, and maybe seriously, expressed interest.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken got in on the courtship as well, going to bat for bringing the back-to-back Super Bowl Champions to the 605:

Love the effort from our great Mayor.

Sioux Falls is a great, booming town with a lot to love. Are we ready for an NFL team? Probably not, but one can hope!

Now...if the Chiefs were to move here, I would most certainly not complain! Until that time though, it's a hope and a dream for what could be one day a realistic possibility.

Sources: Mayor Paul TenHaken Twitter, ESPN.com