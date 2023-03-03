FIRST LEGO League South Dakota State Championship This Weekend

Who would ever think that playing with some plastic blocks would lead to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators?

First introduced in 1949, LEGO blocks took over where Lincoln Logs began a quarter century before. From wood to plastic, the interlocking studs on the top and tubes on the bottom, LEGO gave kids more inspiration to create.

That inspiration has reached millions over the years and is now close to home with the FIRST LEGO League South Dakota State Championship.

In a release by EmBe, EmBe will host the FIRST LEGO League South Dakota State Championship for 25 teams on Saturday, March 4 at Augustana University’s Elmen Center in Sioux Falls.

“Teams from around our region come together to show their best,” said Jeremy Haugen, EmBe’s FIRST LEGO Program Coordinator. “It is really inspiring seeing our youth tackling real-world issues on and off the competition table.”

The event will feature 240 team members and their coaches where teams will be judged in three areas: project, robot design, and core values.

“Kids form their own Research and Development teams and focus on solving real-world problems. From Energy to Logistics, Medicine to Space Travel, FIRST LEGO League teams research, design, and present their solutions. The imagination is off the charts!”

Did you know LEGO was among the inaugural inductees to the U.S. National Toy Hall of Fame in 1998? And was named “Toy of the Century” by multiple authorities in 2000.