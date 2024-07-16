Pull off the cover, shine the chrome, and slide into your ride for the annual Hot Summer Nights in Sioux Falls this week at WH Lyons Fairgrounds. Or, if you just like cars and drive your mom's Buick, pack the family up for a fun night out.

Black Hills Corvette Classic

As the longest-running Corvette gathering in America begins this popular summer event is for everyone. Kids included.

WH Lyon Fairgrounds

The gates at WH Lyons Fairgrounds will open at 4:00 PM Wednesday, July 17 as the Sioux Falls Corvette Club welcomes you for a great night of entertainment, Quick 60 Races, Beer Garden, Kids Corral, and food trucks.

The Quick 60 is open to registered participants, both men and women. Cash prizes will be awarded.

Black Hills Corvette Classic

Following Wednesday's fun, the largest caravan of Corvettes begins Thursday morning on their way to the Black Hills Corvette Classic in Spearfish for three days of tours, poker Runs, exhibits, Show n Shine, and more.

