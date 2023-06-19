Engaging Outdoor Summer Fun For South Dakota Kids

WARNING! The following activities have nothing to do with hand-held electronics. Yes, it's a parent's dream.

Some of the most beneficial learning activities are happening this summer at the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The best part is, the fun is all for the kids.

As part of the Super Summer Saturday program series, kids will enjoy fishing, archery, paddling, and more outdoor activities with adult instructors.

Get our free mobile app

Fishing At Family Park

Each Saturday morning, Family Park is reserved for you and the kids from 9:00 - 11:00 AM.

Super Summer Saturday Fishing Class

At the Outdoor Campus, instructors offer basic lessons. All the fishing equipment is provided. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. The next classes are Saturday, August 12, from 10:00 AM-Noon and 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM.

Super Summer Saturday Archery Class

This is an introductory class to archery for all youth. Must be accompanied by an adult.

June 24, 10:00 AM-Noon and 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

August 5, 10:00 AM-Noon and 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

August 12, 10:00 AM-Noon and 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Super Summer Saturday Paddling

Learn the basics of Canoe and Kayaking. All equipment will be provided. For canoeing, youth must be 5 and up and for kayaking youth must be 8 and up. All youth should be accompanied by an adult for classes.

July 8, 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM-Noon and 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

July 22, 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM-Noon and 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch.