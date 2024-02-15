A Look Back at Caitlin Clark’s First Game as a Hawkeye [VIDEO]

Get our free mobile app

YouTube via Caitlin Clark The GOAT Fan YouTube via Caitlin Clark The GOAT Fan loading...

Before the logo shots. Before the NIL deals. Before all the records, Caitlin Clark was an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Iowa. In her four years with the Iowa women's basketball team, she has put up amazing, history-making numbers. And it all started on November 25, 2020. Caitlin Clark's first game as an Iowa Hawkeye.

Caitlin Clark's first game for the University of Iowa was against in-state rival UNI. The Panthers were the first opponent, and certainly not the last, to witness what would become the greatness of Caitlin Clark. The starting five for Iowa should sound familiar. Along with Clark were Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, McKenna Warnock, and Monica Czinano. That same starting lineup would advance to the National Championship game in 2023.

The official stat line for Caitlin Clark in her first Hawkeye game? A dominant performance for sure. Clark put up 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, all while shooting over 58% from the field. She would record her first collegiate triple-double less than one month later.

The Hawkeyes topped the Panthers 96-81 and Clark had plenty of help. Monica Czinano had 19 points and McKenna Warnock had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Gabbie Marshall had 11 points including three, 3-point shots.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena was most empty that night. COVID restrictions were to blame as sports were still trying to navigate the pandemic. But that is no longer the case. Carver is sold out for Iowa women's games. So are Big Ten road opponents. It's all part of the Caitlin Clark effect. And it all began one November night four years ago. Many Iowa fans, including this one, wish it would never end.

Our Favorite Photos From Iowa's Run to the NCAA Championship Game The 2022-23 Iowa women's basketball season started on November 7 and concluded in the NCAA Championship Game against LSU on Sunday, April 2. Iowa went 31-7 and will be remembered forever for their five NCAA Tournament wins. Here are our favorite photos from the tournament. Gallery Credit: Getty Images