Here’s What Odds Say Will Happen in Men’s & Women’s Final Four

The Final Four is set in both the Men's and Women's Tournaments.

Now is the time that fans, analysts, and experts begin to dissect and predict what we'll see in Cleveland (Women's) and Glendale (Men's) for the Final Four.

Unsurprisingly, undefeated South Carolina is heavily favored to win it all on the Women's side, while defending champion UConn is favored to do the same in the Men's bracket.

Here are the odds for the individual semifinal games, first on the Women's side:

*All odds quoted courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook at time of publication.

NC State +11.5 vs. South Carolina, Over/Under 139.5

UConn +2.5 vs. Iowa, Over/Under 162.5

As far as Title Odds go, it's South Carolina and everyone else:

South Carolina -195

Iowa +300

UConn +600

NC State +1600

South Carolina and NC State tip off the Women's Final Four on Friday Night at 6:00, while UConn and Iowa are projected to begin play at 8:00. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

For the Men's Final Four, both semifinals aren't projected to be particularly close:

NC State +9 vs. Purdue, Over/Under 146

Alabama +12 vs. UConn, Over/Under 160

Here are the Title Odds for the Men:

UConn -195

Purdue +205

Alabama +1600

NC State +1600

The Men's Semifinal contests begin on Saturday from Glendale, Arizona. NC State and Purdue tip off at approximately 5:00 on TBS, while defending Champion UConn takes on Alabama at a projected start of 7:45, also on TBS.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook