RARE Glacier Discovered In Sioux Falls South Dakota [PICS]

Would you believe a glacier has been discovered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota? And, many of us have been driving right by it every day. It's not hidden. It's not that old. But, it won't last long.

Unlike the world-famous Kenai Mountain Glacier in Alaska, this one will be long gone in the next couple of months.

Some can see it from their hotel rooms on West 69th Street. Others while they commute to work at Avera Heart Hospital, and while looping around I-229.

Get our free mobile app

During this past record-setting winter the Sioux Falls Street Department needed more ground to dispose of the snow that was hauled away by trucks from city streets.

Sioux Falls had one of the Biggest Snow Piles ever in January just south of the Sioux Empire Fair Grounds. It wasn't the only one.

Cruise through the Sioux Falls Glacier pics below:

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare Dave Roberts/Results Townsquare loading...

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.