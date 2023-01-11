Biggest Snow Pile Ever Is Here In Sioux Falls [VIDEO]

The piles of snow around Sioux Falls are higher than in several past years. Too bad we can't load them up ourselves and take them to a drop-off site like leaves and tree branches in the fall. But, who'd want to?

At one of the city leaf drop-off sites in west Sioux Falls, a pile of snow is growing by the hour. The City of Sioux Falls has provided this video of public works crews dumping load after load of snow while bulldozers push and spread.

As the Sioux Falls Street Department continues working around the clock, be patient with crews. You may be waiting for a few extra minutes while driving as they are clearing the main arteries.

If you have a snow-related concern visit the Sioux Falls site.

