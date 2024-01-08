Snow Alert Has Been Issued For Sioux Falls

Get our free mobile app

Snow Alert: Monday, January 8, 2024

The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, January 8th, 2024. Plowing of emergency snow routes began after midnight, January 8th, 2024 and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin after midnight, Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 9th, 2024.

All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 9th, 2024.

All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin on Thursday, January 11th, 2024. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 11th, 2024. During a snow alert, parking is prohibited in the downtown area between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

What is a snow alert?

City officials will declare a snow alert for plows to clear the streets after at least 2 inches of snow. Plow drivers focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls' three zones to clear off all city streets.

During a snow alert, cars parked on the street will be ticketed and towed.

