Snow Alert #3 For Sioux Falls

Snow Alert

The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 4:00 PM Thursday, January 18, 2024. Plowing of emergency snow routes began January 18th, 2024, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Thursday, 18th 2024, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8:00 AM Friday, January 19th, 2024.

All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 PM, whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5:00 PM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8:00 PM Friday, January 19th, 2024.

All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 AM, whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5:00 AM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin on Saturday, January 20th, 2024. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1:00 AM and 6:00AM on Saturday, January 20th, 2024. During a snow alert, parking is prohibited in the downtown area between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM.

Ticketing and Towing: Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after streets have been cleared.

Sidewalks: Property owners are reminded that the City of Sioux Falls requires all public sidewalks cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks shall also be cleared to the street—City Ordinance, Section 96.100. Call 978-6900 during normal business hours or leave a voice message after hours or on weekends, to report violations.

