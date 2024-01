School Delays and Closings Friday, January 19

Several schools will be closed or starting late today Friday, January 19.

Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Avon School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Beresford School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Bon Homme School District - Closed Friday

Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM

Canton School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Centerville School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM

Centerville School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM

Central Lyon School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Chamberlain School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Dakota Christian High School - Delayed Friday 10:00 AM

Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Ethan School District - Opening Late Friday

Freeman School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Gayville-Volin School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

George Little Rock CSD - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Hamlin School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Hanson School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM

Inwood Christian School - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Irene-Wakonda School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Marion School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Menno School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Northwest Iowa Community College - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM

Parkston School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Plankinton School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Scotland School District - Delayed Friday 2 Hours

Spark Alternative School - Delayed Friday 2 Hours

Todd County Schools - Virtual Learning Friday

Vermillion School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Viborg-Hurley School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Wagner Community School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

West Lyon Community School - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Yankton School District - Delayed Friday 2 Hours

Snow Alert

City of Alcester

City of Beresford

City of Dell Rapids

City of Garretson

City of Marion

City of Salem

City of Sioux Falls

City of Scotland

City of Tyndall

City of Volga

Road Conditions