Double-Snow Storm Predicts 63 Inches of Snow, But Where?

Within just a few days of each other two snow storms are set to impact parts of the western United States beginning Monday. No, the heaviest snow will not be in South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa. It all begins in Washington, Oregon, and Utah. The remnants of this double-snow storm will be felt here in the northern plains and Midwest beginning Tuesday.

Ski resorts in the Pacific Northwest will see the first wave, predicted to drop up to two feet of snow. According to Powder.com, Mt. Baker, Washington should reach above the two-foot mark, and Alta Ski Area, Utah, to receive 24 inches.

In the second wave of this double-snow storm arriving Thursday, fresh-powder-chasers will see the largest amounts at Heavenly Ski Resort in the Lake Tahoe area where it is estimated to receive 63 inches of snow. Mammoth Mountain, California, could see a similarly impressive 43 inches, as reported by Powder.com.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is showing a rollercoaster forecast for the next 10 days. A big taste of Spring in the next few days before a mental slap and reminder that Spring isn't official, yet!

National Weather Service Sioux Falls
