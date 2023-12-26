Interstate 90 Closed in Western South Dakota, Winter Storm

Get our free mobile app

What were you telling your holiday visitors about how nice the weather has been so far this winter? That all changed on Christmas weekend.

A winter storm has brought rain, sleet, heavy snow, and ice to the region. In parts of the state the South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed portions of Interstate 90.

PIERRE, S.D. – The combination of accumulating snow, freezing rain, and strong winds is causing snow and ice-covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions. With conditions approaching near zero visibility and significant drifting of snow, eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 closures are planned for Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Blizzard-like conditions are forecasted to continue throughout the overnight hours and into Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Interstate Closure Information

Interstate 90 (westbound and eastbound) will be closed from Mitchell (exit 332) to Wall (exit 110) at 4:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. MT.

Interstate 90 (eastbound) from Rapid City (exit 67) to Wall (exit 110) is expected to close later today (Monday, Dec. 25, 2023) at 9 p.m. CT/8 p.m. MT.

Interstate 90 (westbound) from Wall (exit 110) is anticipated to remain open unless weather and road conditions change.

Secondary Highways: No Travel Advisories (NTA) are also expected to be placed on secondary highways throughout South Dakota due to high winds, icy roadways, blowing snow, and low visibility associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures. Significantly reduced visibility and blizzard-like conditions will make travel very dangerous during this storm system. For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

The central part of South Dakota could see more than a foot of snow. In the northeast, the situation turns icy with 2-4 inches of ice predicted.

Throughout the region there weather alerts range from a winter storm watch to blizzard warnings.

