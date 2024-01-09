Sioux Falls School CLOSED, Delays & Closings Tuesday, January 9, 2024
School Delays and Cancellations
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Abiding Savior Academy - Closed
Active Generations - Closed
Alcester-Hudson School District - Closed
Arlington School District - Opening Late Tuesday 10:15 AM
Avon School District - 2 Hours Late
Baltic School District - Closed
Beresford School District - Closed
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed
Bon Homme School District - 2 Hours Late
Boyden-Hull School District - 2 Hours Late
Brandon Valley School District - Closed
Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start
Brookings School District - 2 Hours Late
Canistota School District - Closed
Canton School District - Closed
Castlewood School District - 90 Minutes Late
Celebrate KiNGDOM KiDS - Closed Tuesday
Centerville School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Chester Area School District - Closed
Colman-Egan School District - 2 Hours Late
Corsica-Stickney School District - 10:00 AM Start
Dakota Christian High School - 10:00 AM Start
Dakota Wesleyan University - 10:00 AM Start
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
DeSmet School District - 10:00 AM Start
Edgerton High School - 2 Hours Late
Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Closed
Elkton School District - 90 Minutes Late Start
Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start
Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start
Freeman Academy - 2 Hours Late
Freeman School District - 2 Hours Late
Garretson School District - Closed
Gayville-Volin School District - 2 Hours Late
Hanson School District - 10:00 AM Start
Harrisburg School District - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - 2 Hours Late
Howard School District - 2 Hours Late
Inwood Christian School - Closed
Irene-Wakonda School District - Closed
Lake Preston School District - 10:00 AM Start
Lennox School District - Closed
LifeScape - Adult Services - Closed
Luverne School District - 2 Hours Late
Madison Central School District - 2 Hours Late
Marion School District - 2 Hours Late
McCook Central School District - 2 Hours Late
Menno School District - 2 Hours Late
Mitchell School District - 2 Hours Late
Mitchell Technical College - 10:00 AM Start
Montrose School District - 2 Hours Late
Northwest Iowa Community College - 10:00 AM Start
Our Savior Lutheran School - Brookings - 2 Hours Late
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Pipestone Area Schools - 2 Hours Late
Plankinton School District - 2 Hours Late
Scotland - 2 Hours Late
Sioux Falls Christian Schools - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed
Sioux Falls School District - Closed
Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start
South Central School - 2 Hours Late
Southeast Tech - 2 Hours Late
Spark Alternative School - 2 Hours Late
Stewart School of Hairstyling - 10:30 AM Start
Tea School District - Closed
Tri Valley School District - Closed
Tripp-Delmont School District - 2 Hours Late
Vermillion School District - Closed
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start
Wagner Community School District - 2 Hours Late
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - Closed
Westside Christian School - Closed
Snow Alert
City of Alcester
City of Baltic
City of Beaver Creek
City of Brandon
City of Canton
City of Dell Rapids
City of Garretson
City of Harrisburg
City of Hartford
City of Lake Preston
City of Marion
City of Salem
City of Scotland
City of Sioux Falls
City of Tyndall
City of Volga