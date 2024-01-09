Get our free mobile app

School Delays and Cancellations

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Abiding Savior Academy - Closed

Active Generations - Closed

Alcester-Hudson School District - Closed

Arlington School District - Opening Late Tuesday 10:15 AM

Avon School District - 2 Hours Late

Baltic School District - Closed

Beresford School District - Closed

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed

Bon Homme School District - 2 Hours Late

Boyden-Hull School District - 2 Hours Late

Brandon Valley School District - Closed

Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start

Brookings School District - 2 Hours Late

Canistota School District - Closed

Canton School District - Closed

Castlewood School District - 90 Minutes Late

Celebrate KiNGDOM KiDS - Closed Tuesday

Centerville School District - Closed

Central Lyon School District - Closed

Chester Area School District - Closed

Colman-Egan School District - 2 Hours Late

Corsica-Stickney School District - 10:00 AM Start

Dakota Christian High School - 10:00 AM Start

Dakota Wesleyan University - 10:00 AM Start

Dell Rapids School District - Closed

Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed

DeSmet School District - 10:00 AM Start

Edgerton High School - 2 Hours Late

Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Closed

Elkton School District - 90 Minutes Late Start

Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start

Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start

Freeman Academy - 2 Hours Late

Freeman School District - 2 Hours Late

Garretson School District - Closed

Gayville-Volin School District - 2 Hours Late

Hanson School District - 10:00 AM Start

Harrisburg School District - Closed

Hills-Beaver Creek School District - 2 Hours Late

Howard School District - 2 Hours Late

Inwood Christian School - Closed

Irene-Wakonda School District - Closed

Opening Late Tuesday 2 Hours

Lake Preston School District - 10:00 AM Start

Lennox School District - Closed

LifeScape - Adult Services - Closed

Luverne School District - 2 Hours Late

Madison Central School District - 2 Hours Late

Marion School District - 2 Hours Late

McCook Central School District - 2 Hours Late

Menno School District - 2 Hours Late

Mitchell School District - 2 Hours Late

Mitchell Technical College - 10:00 AM Start

Montrose School District - 2 Hours Late

Opening Late Tuesday 2 Hours

Northwest Iowa Community College - 10:00 AM Start

Our Savior Lutheran School - Brookings - 2 Hours Late

Parker School District - Closed

Parkston School District - Closed

Pipestone Area Schools - 2 Hours Late

Plankinton School District - 2 Hours Late

Scotland - 2 Hours Late

Sioux Falls Christian Schools - Closed

Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed

Sioux Falls School District - Closed

Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start

South Central School - 2 Hours Late

Southeast Tech - 2 Hours Late

Spark Alternative School - 2 Hours Late

Stewart School of Hairstyling - 10:30 AM Start

Tea School District - Closed

Tri Valley School District - Closed

Tripp-Delmont School District - 2 Hours Late

Vermillion School District - Closed

Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed

Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start

Wagner Community School District - 2 Hours Late

West Central School District - Closed

West Lyon Community School - Closed

Westside Christian School - Closed

Snow Alert

City of Alcester

City of Baltic

City of Beaver Creek

City of Brandon

City of Canton

City of Dell Rapids

City of Garretson

City of Harrisburg

City of Hartford

City of Lake Preston

City of Marion

City of Salem

City of Scotland

City of Sioux Falls

City of Tyndall

City of Volga

Road Conditions