South Dakota Schools Starting Late Thursday
School delays for Thursday, February 15, 2024:
Arlington School District - 2 Hour late Start
Castlewood School District - Opening 10:00 AM
DeSmet School District - Opening 10:00 AM
Howard School District - 2 Hour late Start
Lake Preston School District - Opening 10:00 AM
Sioux Valley School District - Opening 10:00 AM
Volga Christian School - Opening 10:00 AM
