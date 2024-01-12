South Dakota School Closings For Friday, January 12

School delays and cancellations for Friday, January 12, 2024.

Abiding Savior Academy - Closed
Alcester-Hudson School District - Closed
Avon School District - Closed
Baltic School District - Closed
Beresford School District - Closed
Bon Homme School District- Closed
Boyden-Hull School District - Closed
Brandon Valley School District - Closed
Bridgewater-Emery School District - Closed
Canistota School District - Closed
Canton School District - Closed
Centerville School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Corsica-Stickney School District - Closed
Dakota Christian High School - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
Ethan School District - Closed
Edgerton High School - Closed
Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Closed
Elkton School District - Closed
Ellsworth School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
Freeman School District - Closed
Garretson School District - Closed
Gayville-Volin School District - Closed
George Little Rock CSD - Closed
Good Shepherd Lutheran - Closed
Hanson School District - Closed
Harrisburg School District - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed
Inwood Christian School - Closed
Lennox School District - Closed
LifeScape - Adult Services - Closed
Luverne School District - Closed
McCook Central School District - Closed
Menno School District - Closed
Montrose School District - Closed
Northwest Iowa Community College - Closed
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Pipestone Area Schools - Closed
Plankinton School District - Closed
Scotland School District - Closed
SD Services for the Deaf- Sioux Falls - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - 1 HR Late Start
Southeast Tech - Virtual Learning
Tea School District - Closed
Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed
Vermillion School District - Closed
Wagner School District - 2 HR Late Start
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - Closed
Westside Christian School - Closed
Yankton School District - Closed

