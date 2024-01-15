South Dakota School Delays and Closings Monday, January 15, 2024

Get our free mobile app

Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills have many area schools closed or delayed today.

Avon School District - Closed

Bon Homme School District - Closed

Boyden-Hull School District - Closed

Castlewood School District - Closed

Central Lyon School District - Closed

Dell Rapids School District - Closed

Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed

Edgerton High School - 2 HR Late

Elkton School District- Closed

Freeman Academy - Closed

George Little Rock CSD - Closed

Hills-Beaver Creek School District -Closed

Inwood Christian School - Closed

Lennox School District - Closed

Marion School District - Closed

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District - Closed

Parker School District - Closed

Parkston School District - Closed

Sioux Center School District - Closed

Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed

West Lyon Community School - Closed

