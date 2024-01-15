South Dakota School Delays and Closings Monday, January 15, 2024

South Dakota School Delays and Closings Monday, January 15, 2024

Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills have many area schools closed or delayed today.

Avon School District - Closed
Bon Homme School District - Closed
Boyden-Hull School District - Closed
Castlewood School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
Edgerton High School - 2 HR Late
Elkton School District- Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
George Little Rock CSD - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek School District -Closed
Inwood Christian School - Closed
Lennox School District - Closed
Marion School District - Closed
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District - Closed
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Sioux Center School District - Closed
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - Closed

Road Conditions

