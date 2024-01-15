South Dakota School Delays and Closings Monday, January 15, 2024
Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills have many area schools closed or delayed today.
Avon School District - Closed
Bon Homme School District - Closed
Boyden-Hull School District - Closed
Castlewood School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
Edgerton High School - 2 HR Late
Elkton School District- Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
George Little Rock CSD - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek School District -Closed
Inwood Christian School - Closed
Lennox School District - Closed
Marion School District - Closed
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District - Closed
Parker School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Sioux Center School District - Closed
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - Closed
