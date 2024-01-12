Second Snow Alert Issued This Week For Sioux Falls

Snow Alert for Sioux Falls beginning Friday, January 12, 2024

The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning 1:00 PM Friday, January 12, 2024.

Crews have been plowing emergency routes and will continue until routes are clear. Due to sustained winds, snow operations will need to be adaptable between emergency and residential routes. All vehicles are parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

As more winter weather arrives today and this weekend, please check back for updates.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Friday, January 12th, 2024 after emergency routes and secondary routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8:00 PM January 12th, 2024.

All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 AM, whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5:00 AM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8:00 PM January 13th, 2024.

All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5:00 PM, whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5:00 PM, any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin on Monday, January 15th, 2024. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM on Monday, January 15th, 2024. During a snow alert, parking is prohibited in the downtown area between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM.

