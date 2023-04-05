South Dakota School Delays and Closings Wednesday
Arlington School District - 10:15 AM Start
Brookings School District - 2 Hours Late Start
Chamberlain School District - 2 Hours Late Start
DeSmet School District - 10:00 AM Start
Sioux Valley School District - 2 Hours Late Start
Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start
Road Conditions
Interstate 29 - Closed from Watertown to North Dakota State Line
Interstate 90 - Closed from Rapid City to Murdo
