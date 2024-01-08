BE PREPARED! Traveling In A South Dakota, Minnesota Winter Storm

Get our free mobile app

Give southeast South Dakota its first big snowstorm of the season and out comes all the necessities; snow blower, snow boots, snow shovel, sled, and, let's see what else? Oh yeah, that emergency car kit too.

The Sioux Empire could see about a foot of snow by the time Finn passes. Yep, it has a name!

Winter Storm Finn is not only having an impact on the central Plains but also causing headaches in the Midwest. Travel both on the road and at the airports.

PREPARING YOUR EMERGENCY CAR KIT

Shovel. Keep a small one in the trunk to shovel snow from around tires in an emergency.

Jumper cables. There is no sadder sound than a car groaning to start on a cold morning. Keeping jumper cables on hand is always a good idea and could help you avoid an unpleasant or potentially life-threatening situation.

Cat litter. Grumpy cat will look even grumpier if you steal his litter, but it could create the traction you need to get unstuck.

Candle. A little light and warmth can go a long way in extreme emergencies.

Basic tool kit. Channel your inner MacGyver using pliers, screwdriver, adjustable wrench, pocketknife, duct tape, and rope. Your ingenuity may surprise you in extreme circumstances.

South Dakota Safety Council South Dakota Safety Council loading...

Flashlight. The only thing more miserable than being stranded in your vehicle is being stranded in your vehicle in the dark. A flashlight with extra batteries is a must.

Warm clothes. If stranded do not leave your vehicle. More than likely, you’ve been out in the snow and ice trying to free your vehicle and now you're cold and wet. Keep a change of clothes, including socks, gloves, a hat, and boots as well as a blanket or sleeping bag. If you have to wait it out in your vehicle, at least you'll be warm and dry.

Food and water. Energy bars, protein bars, candy, dried fruits, and nuts are a wise idea for the vehicle. The challenge is trying not to snack on them on the way home in nice weather. Guilty.

First aid kit. Keep a fully stocked first-aid kit and an extra supply of vitamins. Make sure it includes a few packs of hand warmers.

AM/FM radio. A solar panel with a crank or battery-powered radio will keep you informed on the changing weather.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Ten Things You Can Do To Protect Your Dog In Cold Weather The cold weather can take it's toll on your four legged friend, these tips will help ensure they stay happy and healthy Gallery Credit: Jeanne Ryan